2018 OSCAR ADAYLARI AÇIKLANDI





90. Oscar ödül törenine sayılı günler kala heyecan ve merakla beklenen adaylıklar da açıklandı.

4 Mart 2018’de Jimmy Kimmel’ın sunuculuğunda gerçekleşecek olan törenin aday isim ve filmlerine göz atmaya ne dersiniz?

En İyi Film

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

En İyi Yönetmen

“Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro

En İyi Animasyon

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

“Call Me by Your Name,” James Ivory

“The Disaster Artist,” Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

“Logan,” Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green

“Molly’s Game,” Aaron Sorkin

“Mudbound,” Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

En İyi Orjinal Senaryo

“The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

“A Fantastic Woman” (Şili)

“The Insult” (Lübnan)

“Loveless” (Rusya)

“On Body and Soul (Macaristan)

“The Square” (İsveç)

En İyi Film Müziği

“Dunkirk“

“Phantom Thread“

“The Shape of Water“

“Star Wars the Last Jedi“

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“

En İyi Görsel Efekt

“Blade Runner 2049“

“Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2“

“Star Wars The Last Jedi“

“War for the Planet of the Apes“

“Kong: Skull Island“

En İyi Özgün Şarkı

“Mighty River (Mudbound)“

“Mystery of Love (Call Me By Your Name)“

“Remember Me (Coco)“

“Stand up for Something (Marshall)“

“This is Me (The Greatest Snowman)“

