2018 YAZINDA GİTMENİZ GEREKEN YURT DIŞI MÜZİK FESTİVALLERİ

2018 yılı için yurt dışı seyahat planlarınızı yapmaya başladıysanız; bu listeye de mutlaka göz atmalısınız!

İşte bu yaz kaçırmamanız gereken en iyi yurt dışı müzik festivalleri:

Parklife Festival

Ne zaman?: 9-10 Haziran

Nerede?: Heaton Park, Manchester; İngiltere

Kimler var?: The XX, N.E.R.D., Lorde, ASAP Rocky, Liam Gallagher, Sampha Jessie Ware Raye Mnek Dermot Kennedy Dance Lady Dance Nicola Bear

Mysteryland Festival

Ne zaman?: 24-26 Ağustos

Nerede?: Haarlemmermeer (Amsterdam’a yakın)

Kimler var?: Alesso, Fatboy Slim, Hardwell, Paul Van Dyk, Sven Vath

Panorama

Ne zaman?: 27-29 Temmuz

Nerede?: New York

Kimler var?: The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, The Killers, Migos, Father John Misty, SZA, Cardi B, Gucci Mane, St. Vincent, The XX, The War on Drugs, Odesza, David Byrne, Fleet Foxes, Jhené Aiko, Daniel Caesar, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Sabrina Claudio ve daha fazlası…

Annie Mac Presents Lost & Found

Ne zaman?: 3-6 Mayıs

Nerede?: Malta

Kimler var?: Diplo, Jamie xx, Four Tet, J HUS,Bicep (DJ),The Black Madonna,Hot Since 82, Jackmaster

Primavera Sound

Ne zaman?: 28 Mayıs – 3 Haziran

Nerede?: Barselona, İspanya

Kimler var?: Arctic Monkeys, A$AP Rocky, Björk, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Lorde, The National, Migos, Jane Birkin, Kelela, Vince Staples, The War on Drugs, Haim, Father John Misty, Jorja Smith, Superorganism, Thundercat, Tyler, the Creator, Grizzly Bear, Majid Jordan

Wireless Festival

Ne zaman?: 6- 8 Temmuz

Nerede?: Londra, İngiltere

Kimler var?: J. Cole, Stormzy, DJ Khaled and Friends, Post Malone, PartyNextDoor, Big Sean, Migos, J Hus, French Montana, Giggs, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert, Cardi B, Rick Ross, Goldlink, 6lack, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Playboi Carti, Lil Pump…

Firefly Music Festival

Ne zaman?: 17- 24 Haziran

Nerede?: Denver, ABD

Kimler var?: Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Odezsa, Lil Wayne, Logic, Martin Garrix, SZA, Alt-J, Portugal. the Man, Foster the People, MGMT, Mike D, Vance Joy, Big Gigantic, Jimmy Eat World, Chromeo, Cold War Kids, CHeat Codes, Rudimental, Marian Hill, Lizzo ve daha fazlası…

Bonnaroo

Ne zaman?: 7-8 Haziran

Nerede?: Manchester

Kimler var?: Eminem, The Killers, Muse, Future, Bassnectar, Sturgill Simpson, Bon Iver, Khalid, Paramore, Kaskade, Alt-J, Dua Lipa, Sheryl Crow, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Sylvan Esso

Bottlerock Napa Valley

Ne zaman?: 25- 27 Mayıs

Nerede?: Napa Valley

Kimler var?: Bruno Mars, The Killers, Muse, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Snoop Dogg, Incubus, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Head and the Heart, Billy Idol, Thievery Corporation, Phantogram, The Revitalists, Bleachers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Mike D, E-40 ve daha fazlası…

Coachella

Ne zaman?: Nisan 13-15 ve 20-22

Nerede?: California

Kimler var?: The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Eminem, SZA, Kygo, Jamiroquai, St. Vincent, The War on Drugs, Vince Staples, ODESZA, Portugal. the Man, Migos, A Perfect Circle, Cardi B, Miguel, Daniel Caesar Kali Uchis, Kelela, HAIM, Tyler, the Creator, David Byrne, Alt-J, Post Malone, Fleet Foxes, BØRNS, BROCKHAMPTON, Jorja Smith, Alvvays, King Krule, Kamasi Washington, French Montana, Vance Joy ve daha fazlası…