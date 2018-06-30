2018 YAZINDA GİTMENİZ GEREKEN YURT DIŞI MÜZİK FESTİVALLERİ

2018 yılı için yurt dışı seyahat planlarınızı yapmaya başladıysanız; bu listeye de mutlaka göz atmalısınız!
İşte bu yaz kaçırmamanız gereken en iyi yurt dışı müzik festivalleri:
Parklife Festival
Ne zaman?: 9-10 Haziran
Nerede?: Heaton Park, Manchester; İngiltere
Kimler var?: The XX, N.E.R.D., Lorde, ASAP Rocky, Liam Gallagher, Sampha Jessie Ware Raye Mnek Dermot Kennedy Dance Lady Dance Nicola Bear
Mysteryland Festival
Ne zaman?: 24-26 Ağustos
Nerede?: Haarlemmermeer (Amsterdam’a yakın)
Kimler var?: Alesso, Fatboy Slim, Hardwell, Paul Van Dyk, Sven Vath
Panorama
Ne zaman?: 27-29 Temmuz
Nerede?: New York
Kimler var?: The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, The Killers, Migos, Father John Misty, SZA, Cardi B, Gucci Mane, St. Vincent, The XX, The War on Drugs, Odesza, David Byrne, Fleet Foxes, Jhené Aiko, Daniel Caesar, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Sabrina Claudio ve daha fazlası…
Annie Mac Presents Lost & Found
Ne zaman?: 3-6 Mayıs
Nerede?: Malta
Kimler var?: Diplo, Jamie xx, Four Tet, J HUS,Bicep (DJ),The Black Madonna,Hot Since 82, Jackmaster
Primavera Sound
Ne zaman?: 28 Mayıs – 3 Haziran
Nerede?: Barselona, İspanya
Kimler var?: Arctic Monkeys, A$AP Rocky, Björk, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Lorde, The National, Migos, Jane Birkin, Kelela, Vince Staples, The War on Drugs, Haim, Father John Misty, Jorja Smith, Superorganism, Thundercat, Tyler, the Creator, Grizzly Bear, Majid Jordan
Wireless Festival
Ne zaman?: 6- 8 Temmuz
Nerede?: Londra, İngiltere
Kimler var?: J. Cole, Stormzy, DJ Khaled and Friends, Post Malone, PartyNextDoor, Big Sean, Migos, J Hus, French Montana, Giggs, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert, Cardi B, Rick Ross, Goldlink, 6lack, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Playboi Carti, Lil Pump…
Firefly Music Festival
Ne zaman?: 17- 24 Haziran
Nerede?: Denver, ABD
Kimler var?: Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Odezsa, Lil Wayne, Logic, Martin Garrix, SZA, Alt-J, Portugal. the Man, Foster the People, MGMT, Mike D, Vance Joy, Big Gigantic, Jimmy Eat World, Chromeo, Cold War Kids, CHeat Codes, Rudimental, Marian Hill, Lizzo ve daha fazlası…
Bonnaroo
Ne zaman?: 7-8 Haziran
Nerede?: Manchester
Kimler var?: Eminem, The Killers, Muse, Future, Bassnectar, Sturgill Simpson, Bon Iver, Khalid, Paramore, Kaskade, Alt-J, Dua Lipa, Sheryl Crow, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Sylvan Esso
Bottlerock Napa Valley
Ne zaman?: 25- 27 Mayıs
Nerede?: Napa Valley
Kimler var?: Bruno Mars, The Killers, Muse, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Snoop Dogg, Incubus, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Head and the Heart, Billy Idol, Thievery Corporation, Phantogram, The Revitalists, Bleachers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Mike D, E-40 ve daha fazlası…
Coachella
Ne zaman?: Nisan 13-15 ve 20-22
Nerede?: California
Kimler var?: The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Eminem, SZA, Kygo, Jamiroquai, St. Vincent, The War on Drugs, Vince Staples, ODESZA, Portugal. the Man, Migos, A Perfect Circle, Cardi B, Miguel, Daniel Caesar Kali Uchis, Kelela, HAIM, Tyler, the Creator, David Byrne, Alt-J, Post Malone, Fleet Foxes, BØRNS, BROCKHAMPTON, Jorja Smith, Alvvays, King Krule, Kamasi Washington, French Montana, Vance Joy ve daha fazlası…