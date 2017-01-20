69. EMMY ÖDÜLLERİ’NİN ADAY LİSTESİ



17 Eylül akşamı gerçekleşecek olan 69. Emmy Ödülleri’nin aday listesine göz atmaya ne dersiniz?

Listeye damgasını vuran yapım ise HBO’nun başarılı dizisi Westworld oldu. Dizinin toplam 22 adaylığı bulunmakta. İşte listenin tamamı ise şöyle;

Drama Kategorisinde En İyi Dizi

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

House of Cards (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Westworld (HBO)

Komedi Kategorisinde En iyi Dizi

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Veep (HBO)

En İyi Mini Dizi

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Genius (National Geographic)

The Night Of (HBO)

Drama Kategorisinde En iyi Kadın Oyuncu

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Drama Kategorisinde En iyi Erkek Oyuncu

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Komedi Kategorisinde En iyi Kadın Oyuncu

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Komedi Kategorisinde En iyi Erkek Oyuncu

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu- Mini Dizi

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud)

Susan Sarandon (Feud)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)



