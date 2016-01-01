75. ALTIN KÜRE ADAYLARI AÇIKLANDI

Nurdan Gündoğdu - ARA 11, 2017 PAZARTESI


Merakla beklediğimiz 75. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) için adaylar nihayet belli oldu. 7 Ocak 2018 tarihinde gerçekleşecek olan gecenin sunuculuğunu ise Seth Meyers üstlenecek.

En İyi Yönetmen

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk 

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

 

En İyi Senaryo 

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly’s Game

Shape of Water

 

Yabancı Dilde En iyi Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

 

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi/Müzikal

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

 

 

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi/Müzikal

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Judi Dench, Victoria && Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

 

En İyi Komedi/Müzikal

Lady Bird

Get Out

The Disaster Artist

I, Tonya

The Greatest Showman

 

En İyi Drama Filmi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Shape of Water

Dunkirk

The Post

Call Me By Your Name

 

En İyi Animasyon

  • The Boss Baby / Patron Bebek
  • The Breadwinner
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent
  • Coco

En İyi Özgün Şarkı

  • “Home,” Ferdinand
  • “Mighty River,” Mudbound
  • “Remember Me,” Coco
  • “The Star,” The Star
  • “This Is Me,“ The Greatest Showman / Muhteşem Showman 

En İyi Film Müziği

  • Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water / Suyun Sesi
  • Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
  • John Williams, The Post
  • Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama

  • Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
  • Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
  • Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
  • Tom Hanks, The Post

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama

  • Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Meryl Streep, The Post 
  • Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water / Suyun Sesi
  • Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game 
  • Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

  • Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missour
  • Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water / Suyun Sesi
  • Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
  • Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
  • Armie Hammer,  Call Me By Your Name 

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

  • Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird / Uğur Böceği
  • Allison Janney, I, Tonya
  • Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
  • Octavia Spencer, Shape of Water / Suyun Sesi
  • Hong Chau, Downsizing / Küçülen Hayatlar
Televizyon Yapımları
En İyi Dizi (Drama)
  • Stranger Things
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • This Is Us
  • Game of Thrones
  • The Crown

En İyi Dizi (Komedi)

  • Black-ish
  • The marvelous Mrs Maisle
  • Master of None
  • Smilf
  • Will & Grace

 En İyi Mini Dizi & TV Filmi

  •  Big Little Lies (HBO)
  •  Fargo (FX)
  •  Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
  •  The Sinner (USA Network)
  •  Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

  • Jason Bateman,
  • Sterling K. Brown,
  • Freddie Highmore,
  • Bob Odenkirk,
  • Liev Schreiber

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

  • Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
  • Claire Foy, “The Crown”
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”
  • Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”
  • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)

  • Anthony Anderson, black-ish
  • Aziz Ansari, Master of None
  • Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
  • William H. Macy, Shameless
  • Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)

  • Pamela Adlon, Better Things
  • Alison Brie, GLOW
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Frankie Shaw, Smilf

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi & TV Filmi)

  • Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
  • Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)
  • Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
  • Jude Law (The Young Pope)
  • Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi & TV Filmi)

  • Jessica Biel, The Sinner
  • Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
  • Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

  • Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
  • Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)
  • David Thewlis (Fargo)
  • Christian Slater Mr. Robot
  • David Harbour, Stranger Things

 En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

  • Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
  • Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
  • Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

 

