75. ALTIN KÜRE ADAYLARI AÇIKLANDI



Merakla beklediğimiz 75. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) için adaylar nihayet belli oldu. 7 Ocak 2018 tarihinde gerçekleşecek olan gecenin sunuculuğunu ise Seth Meyers üstlenecek.

En İyi Yönetmen

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

En İyi Senaryo

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly’s Game

Shape of Water

Yabancı Dilde En iyi Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi/Müzikal

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi/Müzikal

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Judi Dench, Victoria && Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

En İyi Komedi/Müzikal

Lady Bird

Get Out

The Disaster Artist

I, Tonya

The Greatest Showman

En İyi Drama Filmi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Shape of Water

Dunkirk

The Post

Call Me By Your Name

En İyi Animasyon

The Boss Baby / Patron Bebek

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Coco

En İyi Özgün Şarkı

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Remember Me,” Coco

“The Star,” The Star

“This Is Me,“ The Greatest Showman / Muhteşem Showman

En İyi Film Müziği

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water / Suyun Sesi

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Tom Hanks, The Post

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water / Suyun Sesi

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missour

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water / Suyun Sesi

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird / Uğur Böceği

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Octavia Spencer, Shape of Water / Suyun Sesi

Hong Chau, Downsizing / Küçülen Hayatlar

Televizyon Yapımları

En İyi Dizi (Drama)

Stranger Things

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Game of Thrones

The Crown

En İyi Dizi (Komedi)

Black-ish

The marvelous Mrs Maisle

Master of None

Smilf

Will & Grace

En İyi Mini Dizi & TV Filmi

Big Little Lies (HBO)

(HBO) Fargo (FX)

(FX) Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

(FX) The Sinner (USA Network)

(USA Network) Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Jason Bateman,

Sterling K. Brown,

Freddie Highmore,

Bob Odenkirk,

Liev Schreiber

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, Smilf

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi & TV Filmi)

Robert De Niro ( The Wizard of Lies )

) Kyle MacLachlan ( Twin Peaks )

) Ewan McGregor ( Fargo )

) Jude Law ( The Young Pope )

) Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi & TV Filmi)

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Alexander Skarsgard ( Big Little Lies )

) Alfred Molina ( Feud: Bette and Joan )

) David Thewlis ( Fargo )

) Christian Slater Mr. Robot

David Harbour, Stranger Things

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies



