75. ALTIN KÜRE ADAYLARI AÇIKLANDI

Merakla beklediğimiz 75. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) için adaylar nihayet belli oldu. 7 Ocak 2018 tarihinde gerçekleşecek olan gecenin sunuculuğunu ise Seth Meyers üstlenecek.
En İyi Yönetmen
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
En İyi Senaryo
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Molly’s Game
Shape of Water
Yabancı Dilde En iyi Film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi/Müzikal
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi/Müzikal
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Judi Dench, Victoria && Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
En İyi Komedi/Müzikal
Lady Bird
Get Out
The Disaster Artist
I, Tonya
The Greatest Showman
En İyi Drama Filmi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Shape of Water
Dunkirk
The Post
Call Me By Your Name
En İyi Animasyon
- The Boss Baby / Patron Bebek
- The Breadwinner
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
- Coco
En İyi Özgün Şarkı
- “Home,” Ferdinand
- “Mighty River,” Mudbound
- “Remember Me,” Coco
- “The Star,” The Star
- “This Is Me,“ The Greatest Showman / Muhteşem Showman
En İyi Film Müziği
- Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water / Suyun Sesi
- Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
- John Williams, The Post
- Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
- Tom Hanks, The Post
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Meryl Streep, The Post
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water / Suyun Sesi
- Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
- Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missour
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water / Suyun Sesi
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
- Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird / Uğur Böceği
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Octavia Spencer, Shape of Water / Suyun Sesi
- Hong Chau, Downsizing / Küçülen Hayatlar
- Stranger Things
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- This Is Us
- Game of Thrones
- The Crown
En İyi Dizi (Komedi)
- Black-ish
- The marvelous Mrs Maisle
- Master of None
- Smilf
- Will & Grace
En İyi Mini Dizi & TV Filmi
- Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Fargo (FX)
- Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
- The Sinner (USA Network)
- Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)
- Jason Bateman,
- Sterling K. Brown,
- Freddie Highmore,
- Bob Odenkirk,
- Liev Schreiber
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)
- Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
- Claire Foy, “The Crown”
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”
- Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Aziz Ansari, Master of None
- Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)
- Pamela Adlon, Better Things
- Alison Brie, GLOW
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Frankie Shaw, Smilf
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi & TV Filmi)
- Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
- Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)
- Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
- Jude Law (The Young Pope)
- Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi & TV Filmi)
- Jessica Biel, The Sinner
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
- Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)
- David Thewlis (Fargo)
- Christian Slater Mr. Robot
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
- Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
- Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies