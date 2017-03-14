CARA DELEVINGNE ŞİMDİ DE YAZAR OLUYOR!

Modellikteki başarılarının üzerine müzik ve sinema kariyerini de ekleyen Cara Delevingne; bugünlerde rotasını çok daha farklı bir alana çevirmişe benziyor: Yazarlık!
24 yaşındaki ünlü model, 5 Ekim tarihinde yayınlanacak ‘Mirror Mirror’ isimli kitabında; 16 yaşlarındaki 4 arkadaşın aşk hayatına odaklandığını açıkladı. Kitabın yayıncısı Anna Valentine ise Delevingne için , “Cara inanılmaz bir insan. Güçlü bir birey olmasının dışında harika ve parlak fikirleri olan bir kadın” dedi.
Kitap haberini Instagram hesabından paylaşan Cara Delevingne, hayranlarının tepkisine bakılırsa şimdiden ön sipariş rekoru kıracak gibi gözüküyor.
Another pinch me moment!! Announcing my first novel Mirror, Mirror, coming out this October! SO EXCITED !!! Mirror, Mirror is a twisty coming-of-age story about sixteen year old friends Red, Leo, Naima and Rose who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships. Until it all changes one day… (que scary music 😵) I love these characters so much, I love what they stand for, what this story represents. The process of putting this novel together has been life changing and something I hold really close to my heart!! I cannot wait to share with everyone! You can pre-order Mirror, Mirror now by clicking on the link in my bio… lets start one big virtual book club!!! Cause I want us to talk about this time in life, self discovery, friendship, pain, triumph!! Being a teenager!! The experiences that shape YOU! #MirrorMirror