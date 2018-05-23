EMILIA CLARKE’IN YENİ SEZON ÖNCESİ SAÇ DEĞİŞİMİ

Bu hafta kendisini Solo: A Star Wars Story filminde izleyeceğimiz Emilia Clarke; yeni sezon öncesi radikal bir saç değişikliğine imza attı.
VERY VERY HAPPY ABOUT #soloastarwarsstory COMING OUT ON FRIDAY!!!!!!! 🙌🔥🙌 In other news this FABULOUS new bob is the chicest way to style out some burnt out mother of dragons split ends… #everypunintended #whenyourendslooklikeawildlingsitstimetochop @jennychohair after a decade of good times you make me wanna whip my super fly hair back and forth #🙌 #canigetahellsyeah #❤ #🔥 @kateleemakeup @petraflannery you light this mother’s fire! All for some of that @starwars love….💋
Kendisini Game of Thrones‘daki Daenerys Targaryen rolünde görmeye alıştığımız platin rengi saçlarını bob modelinde kestiren Clarke; bu saç modeli ile harika bir yaz ilhamı sunuyor!
Well… @goodmorningamerica!!Moments after I arrived on the show @steveaoki knocked on my dressing room door and asked to bend the knee, and as a sword replacement all I could find was a banana……………… THATS the part of this scenario I’m stuck on? Go figure. Safe to say the Targaryens have never been as cool 😎😂 @goodmorningamerica #youwakemeuptherightway #bannanabenders #canwedothiszerogravitydoh? #didntseethatcoming #😎 @starwars