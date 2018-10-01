Gizemli Bir Stil İçin Tarot Kartı Dövmeleri

Cadılar Bayramı‘nın da yaklaşmasıyla, daha gizemli öğeleri stilimize eklemek için heyecan duyduğumuz da bir gerçek.
İşte gizemli bir stil için tarot kartı dövmeleri:
Denge
Ay
Kupa Üçlüsü
Ay ve Güç
Yıldız
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
Healed photo sent by Rosie 😍 #dotwork #dotworker #dotworktattoos #healed #healedtattoo #dotworktattoo #dotworkartist #butterluxe_uk #blackwork #blackworker #btattooing #darkartist #blackworktattoo #tattoo #tattoos #tattooartist #silverbackink #uktattoo #tattoouk #Liverpool #liverpooltattoo #liverpooltattooartist #linework #tarotcard #tarottattoo #blackworkerssubmission
Aziz
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
Pretty little tarot spread today #tattooapprentice #blacktattooing #tattoo #fortcollinstattoo #fortcollinstattooartist #coloradotattoo #coloradotattooartist #newtattoo #newink #blackwork #lineworktattoo #tarot #tarottattoo #nineofswords #wheeloffortune #highpriestess #magic #inkedgirls #dotworktattoo
Ay
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
Mad for this glorious tarot forearm piece by tattoo artist @tealeigh 🌙 In tarot, La Luna or The Moon is the card of intuition and the unconscious. It can symbolise illusion and that something in your life may not be what it seems. Perhaps this is a misunderstanding on your part, or a truth you cannot admit to yourself, but it may also indicate something being kept from you by another. The Moon is a strong indicator that you must rely on your intuition to see through the subterfuge. #digitaldivination #digitalwitchcraft #2tarot4you #laluna #themoon #tarottattoo
Budala
Aşıklar
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
Tiny tarot card gone on the lovely Shannon tonight. Thank you 💜🙏🏻 Done using @therotarytattoocompany Gen2 . . . . . . #lovers #lovertattoos #loverstarot #tarot #tarotcards #tarottattoo #tarotcardtattoo #heart #hearttattoo #love #lovetattoo #linework #lineworkers #lineworktattoo #blackwork #blackworkers #blackworktattoo #blackworksubmission #illustrator #illustration
Ay ve Asılı Adam
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
new tarot ink for my homie jody, The Hanged Man and The Moon. the shibari tie and fishnet leggings and longer hair added by us to represent her connection to ropes and androgyny. Swipe for color and detail 🙂 blessup insta. Hit me up if a tarot resonates with you, i gotchu
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
THERE’S NOTHING OUT THERE thigh tats honoring the Rider Waite tarot~ imagery from the chariot, the moon, the lovers and death cards ILUSOMUCH @swed_666 💞💞💞💞💞💞💞 . . . #tattoo #broooklyntattoo #nyctattoo #newyorktattoo #brooklyntattooartist #nyctattooartist #newyorktattooartist #linework #lineworktattoo #linetattoo #blackwork #blackworktattoo #blacktattoo #tinytattoo #simpletattoo #finelinetattoo #delicatetattoo #minimaltattoo #tarottattoo #tarotart #riderwaite #riderwaitetarot #deathtarot #thechariottarot #theloverstarot #themoontarot #thightattoo