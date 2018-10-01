Gizemli Bir Stil İçin Tarot Kartı Dövmeleri

 

Cadılar Bayramı‘nın da yaklaşmasıyla, daha gizemli öğeleri stilimize eklemek için heyecan duyduğumuz da bir gerçek.

İşte gizemli bir stil için tarot kartı dövmeleri:

Denge

 

Ay

Kupa Üçlüsü

Ay ve Güç

Yıldız

Aziz

Ay

Budala

Aşıklar

Ay ve Asılı Adam

