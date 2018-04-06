KATE HUDSON İLK KIZ BEBEĞİNİ BEKLERKEN

Üçüncü çocuğuna ve ilk kız bebeğine hamile olan Kate Hudson, artık belirginleşmeye başlayan göbeğinin fotoğrafını instagram hesabından paylaştı.
39 yaşındaki oyuncunun, adeta bir yastık dağında dinlenirken çekilen bu fotoğrafında, “bebeğine/göbeğine” verdiği öpücüğü görüyoruz.
SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕
Yaklaşık bir ay önce, havuz başında kırmızı bikinisiyle verdiği bu pozun üzerine Hudson, paylaşımıyla instagram hesabından da durum güncellemesi yapmış oldu.
23 yaşındayken tanıştığı Chris Robinson’dan Ryder Robinson (14) ve Bingham Hawn Bellamy (6) isimli iki erkek çocuğu bulunan ünlü oyuncu , ilk kız bebeğini ise erkek arkadaşı Danny Fujikawa’dan bekliyor.