Kate Middleton’ın Geri Dönüş Etkinliğinde Çok Konuşulan Botları

Üçüncü bebeği Prens Louis’yi dünyaya getirdiğinden beri ortalarda gözükmeyen Kate Middleton; bu mola sonrası ilk kez bir etkinliğe katıldı.

Londra’da Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garaden’ı ziyaret eden Middleton, stili ile de beğeni topladı.

📖 Storytime with @SCTrust St Stephen’s School as The Duchess of Cambridge joins children to listen to the Monkey Queen over a drink🥤 pic.twitter.com/9DaxNGhUHl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 2 Ekim 2018

👑 Making leaf crowns with St Stephen’s School – The Duchess sees an example of the positive impact @SCTrust‘s activities have on children’s emotional and physical wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/y7RUWMhyND — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 2 Ekim 2018

Neşeli halleri ile dikkat çeken ve okulda öğrenciler tarafından sevgiyle karşılanan Middleton, sosyal medyada da bu halleri ile oldukça konuşuldu.

Spot the bug! In the @SCTrust wildlife garden The Duchess joins children for a minibeast hunt 🐛🐞 pic.twitter.com/73HyKwCizT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 2 Ekim 2018

WATCH: Kate looks to be in her element at the @SCTrust forest school, which last year had more than 5,500 visits by schoolchildren from across Westminster and neighbouring boroughs, giving inner city children a unique opportunity to learn about and engage with the natural world: pic.twitter.com/hkJljz4kcP — Emily Nash (@emynash) 2 Ekim 2018

Ziyareti için uygun fiyatlı parçalar seçen Kate Middleton’ın çizmeleri ise tam 14 yıllık!

14 yıllık çizmelerini bir kez daha kullanan Middleton, bu davranışı ile basından takdir topladı.

Penelope Chilvers’ın Long Tassel Boots modelini 2004’ten bu yana kullanan Middleton, her defasında yarattığı kombinler ile hayranlığımızı kazanıyor.

Middleton, Kasım 2017’de de Londra’daki bir okul ziyaretinde aynı botlarla görüntülenmişti.

2016’da, bu kez Himalayalar’da…

Kanada’daki bir ziyarette…

2004’te Oxfordshire’daki bir etkinlikte ilk kez bu botlarla görüntülenmişti.