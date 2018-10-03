Kate Middleton’ın Geri Dönüş Etkinliğinde Çok Konuşulan Botları

 

Üçüncü bebeği Prens Louis’yi dünyaya getirdiğinden beri ortalarda gözükmeyen Kate Middleton; bu mola sonrası ilk kez bir etkinliğe katıldı. 

Londra’da Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garaden’ı ziyaret eden Middleton, stili ile de beğeni topladı.

Neşeli halleri ile dikkat çeken ve okulda öğrenciler tarafından sevgiyle karşılanan Middleton, sosyal medyada da bu halleri ile oldukça konuşuldu.

Ziyareti için uygun fiyatlı parçalar seçen Kate Middleton’ın çizmeleri ise tam 14 yıllık!

14 yıllık çizmelerini bir kez daha kullanan Middleton, bu davranışı ile basından takdir topladı.

Penelope Chilvers’ın Long Tassel Boots modelini 2004’ten bu yana kullanan Middleton, her defasında yarattığı kombinler ile hayranlığımızı kazanıyor.

 

 

Middleton, Kasım 2017’de de Londra’daki bir okul ziyaretinde aynı botlarla görüntülenmişti.

2016’da, bu kez Himalayalar’da…

Kanada’daki bir ziyarette…

2004’te Oxfordshire’daki bir etkinlikte ilk kez bu botlarla görüntülenmişti.

1994 İstanbul doğumlu Müşra, Marie Claire Türkiye’de dijital içerik editörlüğü dışında; zamanını müzik yazarlığı, sevdiği konularda videolar çekmek, çizgi romanlar ve internet alışverişi ile geçiriyor. Karaokeden daha çok sevdiği bir şey varsa o da kırmızı ruj, lip gloss, Kate Moss ve İngiliz sokak stiline dair olan her şey…

