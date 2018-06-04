Gucci’nin Yeni Yüzü Harry Styles Oldu

Harry Styles; Gucci markasının yeni yüzü oldu!

Büyük başarı yakalayan solo kariyeri sonrası gösterişli takımlara çok da yabancı olmayan ve turne kostümlerinin yarısından fazlası mariachi etkili Gucci takımlardan oluşan Styles için bu çok da tesadüf olmasa gerek.

Londra sokaklarında çekilen ve İngiliz kültürünü yansıtan bir çok film ve fotoğraftan ilhamını alan çekimleri biz çok sevdik!

1994 İstanbul doğumlu Müşra, Marie Claire Türkiye’de dijital içerik editörlüğü dışında; zamanını müzik yazarlığı, sevdiği konularda videolar çekmek, çizgi romanlar ve internet alışverişi ile geçiriyor. Karaokeden daha çok sevdiği bir şey varsa o da kırmızı ruj, lip gloss, Kate Moss ve İngiliz sokak stiline dair olan her şey…

