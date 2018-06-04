Gucci’nin Yeni Yüzü Harry Styles Oldu

Harry Styles; Gucci markasının yeni yüzü oldu!
In a narrative sequence that echoes many famous photographs and scenes from British films, @harrystyles brings his pet chicken and dog into the fish and chip shop. He orders and shares it with the animals. Discover the #GucciTailoring collection through link in bio. Creative Director: #AlessandroMichele Photographer: @_glen_luchford Art Director: @christophersimmonds
Büyük başarı yakalayan solo kariyeri sonrası gösterişli takımlara çok da yabancı olmayan ve turne kostümlerinin yarısından fazlası mariachi etkili Gucci takımlardan oluşan Styles için bu çok da tesadüf olmasa gerek.
Londra sokaklarında çekilen ve İngiliz kültürünü yansıtan bir çok film ve fotoğraftan ilhamını alan çekimleri biz çok sevdik!