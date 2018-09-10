Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018’de Yürüyecek Modeller İle Tanışın

Her yıl kadrosuna yeni modelleri ekleyen Victoria’s Secret; bu yıl da düzenlediği seçmeler sonrasında seçtiği şanslı kişileri açıkladı.

İşte Kasım 2018‘de gerçekleşecek olan Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show‘un kadrosuna katılan ve bu yıl ilk kez VSFS podyumunda yürüyecek yeni isimler

Sadie Newman

Winnie Harlow

 

The Rose That Grew from Concrete 🌹

Sofie Grace Rovenstine

Duckie Thot

Kelsey Merritt

 

WE DID IT PHILIPPINES!!!!!! 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 What an honor it is to be the first Filipino to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018!!! Ahhhhhh I can’t believe this!! Thank you soooo much @johndavidpfeiffer, @monica.mitro, @10magazine, and @ed_razek for making my dream come true!! ❤️❤️❤️ And to my agents at @suprememgmt @nomadmgmt @romanyoung @david_kimm @marissasurmenkow thank you for believing in me and being there for me throughout this journey!! 💕🙏🏼 But most of all thank you to all my followers you guys are my rock!!! I couldn’t have done this without you guys. Thank you for your never ending support I LOVE Y’ALL para sainyo to!!!💕🇵🇭🙏🏼 #VSFashionShow

Lorena Rae

Cheyenne Maya Carty

Josie Canseco

 

literal MOOD because IM WALKING IN THIS YEARS VICTORIA SECRET FASHION SHOW!!!! I can’t believe I’ve been given this opportunity thank you SO much to the team @10magazine @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for seeing something special in me and an even bigger thank you to the team behind all my work @nextmodels. You guys constantly push me and never gave up on me no matter how many ups and downs we went through. forever grateful for the chance to prove to everyone that I’m meant to be here. I won’t let you guys down!! I love each and every one of you that have followed me and supported me and we’re just getting started❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #VSFashionShow

Alannah Walton

 

living the dream 🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼

Mayowa Nicholas

Isilda Moreira

Sabah Koj

 

Dreams do come true @victoriassecret ✨🙏🏾💖💖 #victoriassecret #youmadeit #vsangel #vsfashionshow #godisgood @victoriasport

Yasmin Wijnaldum

Maia Cotton

 

This is my face permanently for a little while!!! ✨✨✨ I am so ecstatic to say that I’ll be walking this years VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW!! I used to think about what this moment might feel like, and it is simply indescribable. Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined I would get the opportunity to cast, let alone confirm the show of a lifetime. A big thank you to my amazing agents for all that you have done. I LOVE YOU ❤️❤️ @alikavoussi @andreaplowright @thelionsny @62management and lastly to @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro and @johndavidpfeiffer THANK YOU for making my dreams come true! I am on a cloud right now!!! 💖💖💖💖

Iesha Hodges

Mélie Tiacoh

 

It feels so UNREAL! I cannot believe this is actually happening to me! *Pinch me!!!* THANK YOU SO MUCH @victoriassecret @johndavidpfeiffer Ed Razek @monica.mitro @10magazine for giving me the opportunity to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018! WOW! 2018 will be by far the best year of my modeling career and YOU made my dream come true! I will be the first Ivorian 🇨🇮 model walking the show, but also the first Guinean 🇬🇳, and probably Lebanese 🇱🇧 -France and Italy were already represented before 😅- What an honor to represent Ivory Coast, Africa and Diversity ✊🏾 Thank you to my agencies and bookers who pushed me and encouraged me to never give up throughout ALL these years!!! @nextmodels @arthurdemarchelier @nextcanada @didierbelleguic ♥️♥️♥️

Myrthe Bolt

Willow Hand

