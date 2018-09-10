Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018’de Yürüyecek Modeller İle Tanışın

Her yıl kadrosuna yeni modelleri ekleyen Victoria’s Secret; bu yıl da düzenlediği seçmeler sonrasında seçtiği şanslı kişileri açıkladı.
İşte Kasım 2018‘de gerçekleşecek olan Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show‘un kadrosuna katılan ve bu yıl ilk kez VSFS podyumunda yürüyecek yeni isimler
Sadie Newman
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
I am so excitedhappyproudemotional to announce that I am going to be in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!!!!! 10 years modeling and this has always been a dream of mine AND I DID IT. Keep grindin’ and being kind 💥So much love to @luke_simone and @women360mgmt who put up with me being an emotional wreck. THANK YOU SO MUCH to @ed_razek, @johndavidpfeiffer, @monica.mitro and @10magazine for giving me this opportunity, I won’t let you down. 💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️LESGOOOOOO #VSfashionshow
Winnie Harlow
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
Sofie Grace Rovenstine
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
I am so so excited and honored to be able to announce that I will be walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018. Still don’t think it’s quite hit me yet but this is such a dream come true. Thank you to all of you who have supported and believed in me along the way. So incredibly grateful to @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro and @10magazine for the opportunity to be in the show of my dreams. God is good ⭐️ @victoriassecret @jagmodels #vsfashionshow
Duckie Thot
Kelsey Merritt
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
WE DID IT PHILIPPINES!!!!!! 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 What an honor it is to be the first Filipino to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018!!! Ahhhhhh I can’t believe this!! Thank you soooo much @johndavidpfeiffer, @monica.mitro, @10magazine, and @ed_razek for making my dream come true!! ❤️❤️❤️ And to my agents at @suprememgmt @nomadmgmt @romanyoung @david_kimm @marissasurmenkow thank you for believing in me and being there for me throughout this journey!! 💕🙏🏼 But most of all thank you to all my followers you guys are my rock!!! I couldn’t have done this without you guys. Thank you for your never ending support I LOVE Y’ALL para sainyo to!!!💕🇵🇭🙏🏼 #VSFashionShow
Lorena Rae
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
Smiling from ear to ear and couldn’t be happier about finding out I get to be in the @victoriassecret Fashion Show this year !! I’m absolutely thrilled and keep pinching myself every 5 minutes!! Thank you so so so much @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine and Ed Razek 💛😇💛 and of course to everyone else who believed I could do this and was sending supportive messages my way 🙏🏻 #VSFashionShow2018
Cheyenne Maya Carty
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
Dreams do come true. Lost for words right now. I’m just a normal girl from Tottenham who’s been given the opportunity to show the world who I am. So excited to announce that I will be in the Victoria Secret’s show 2018!!!! Forever grateful to everyone who has helped me on this journey so far! Onwards and Upwards ❤️❤️❤️ #vsfs2018
Josie Canseco
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
literal MOOD because IM WALKING IN THIS YEARS VICTORIA SECRET FASHION SHOW!!!! I can’t believe I’ve been given this opportunity thank you SO much to the team @10magazine @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for seeing something special in me and an even bigger thank you to the team behind all my work @nextmodels. You guys constantly push me and never gave up on me no matter how many ups and downs we went through. forever grateful for the chance to prove to everyone that I’m meant to be here. I won’t let you guys down!! I love each and every one of you that have followed me and supported me and we’re just getting started❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #VSFashionShow
Alannah Walton
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
Mayowa Nicholas
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
Words cannot describe how happy and honored I am announcing that I will be walking the Victoria secret fashion show this year, Looking forward to sharing the runway with all the powerful and beautiful women in the show. Thank you so much to the entire Victoria secret team @10magazine @monica.mitro @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @victoriassecret for believing in me again ❤️ Indeed God’s time is always the best🙏🏽
Isilda Moreira
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
I DID IT OMG 💗 if words could make justice to what i feel right now i would try to find a thousand of them and to describe what i am going through right now. as time rushes by i can only feel more and more overwhelmed by having one of my lifetime dreams coming true. every step i took with alongside all these amazing beings who have believed in me have brought me to simply tell you: I WILL BE WALKING FOR @victoriassecret 2018 SHOW #vsfashionshow thank you soooo much @victoriassecret ❤️🇵🇹
Sabah Koj
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
Dreams do come true @victoriassecret ✨🙏🏾💖💖 #victoriassecret #youmadeit #vsangel #vsfashionshow #godisgood @victoriasport
Yasmin Wijnaldum
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
Super excited to announce that i am going to be walking in the VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW 2018 !!! 🎉Thank you to everyone who believed in me (and who didn’t) @ed_razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @victoriassecret for giving me this insane chance, forever grateful💗💗💗
Maia Cotton
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
This is my face permanently for a little while!!! ✨✨✨ I am so ecstatic to say that I’ll be walking this years VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW!! I used to think about what this moment might feel like, and it is simply indescribable. Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined I would get the opportunity to cast, let alone confirm the show of a lifetime. A big thank you to my amazing agents for all that you have done. I LOVE YOU ❤️❤️ @alikavoussi @andreaplowright @thelionsny @62management and lastly to @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro and @johndavidpfeiffer THANK YOU for making my dreams come true! I am on a cloud right now!!! 💖💖💖💖
Iesha Hodges
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
💗💗💗O M G 💗💗 This is the moment I’ve been praying for! Beyond Speechless!!! Thankyou all from the bottom of my heart 💕💕💕 @bennythebee_ @marcieeev @lizzy_ilo @one.1nyc @victoriassecret @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @craiglawrence911 @michellerkoenig @barispector #Andrew #EdRazek #VSFashionShow #VSAngel
Mélie Tiacoh
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
It feels so UNREAL! I cannot believe this is actually happening to me! *Pinch me!!!* THANK YOU SO MUCH @victoriassecret @johndavidpfeiffer Ed Razek @monica.mitro @10magazine for giving me the opportunity to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018! WOW! 2018 will be by far the best year of my modeling career and YOU made my dream come true! I will be the first Ivorian 🇨🇮 model walking the show, but also the first Guinean 🇬🇳, and probably Lebanese 🇱🇧 -France and Italy were already represented before 😅- What an honor to represent Ivory Coast, Africa and Diversity ✊🏾 Thank you to my agencies and bookers who pushed me and encouraged me to never give up throughout ALL these years!!! @nextmodels @arthurdemarchelier @nextcanada @didierbelleguic ♥️♥️♥️
Myrthe Bolt
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
I’m soooo excited, I WILL BE WALKING THE VICTORIA SECRET SHOW!!! ❤️❤️❤️ I still can’t believe it! Big big thanks to @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine @mrs_k_chow @victoriassecret for giving me this chance! ✨🦋✨🦋 I also want to thank my sweet Natascha @modelsrockagency and @nextmodels for their ongoing support 💓
Willow Hand
Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör
Words cannot explain how excited I am to announce that I will be walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018! This has been my dream since I was a little girl and I cannot wait! Thank you to everyone who believed in me and made this happen! Happiest girl in the world ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ @victoriassecret @alikavoussi @johndavidpfeiffer @ed_razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @thelionsny #victoriassecret #vsfs #vsangel #trainlikeanangel #vsfs2018