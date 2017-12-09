ADRIANA LIMA DA VICTORIA’S SECRET’I BIRAKABİLİR!

Bu yıl Alessandra Ambrosio‘nun Victoria’s Secret defilesinde son kez yer almasının ardından Adriana Lima da şovu ve markayla ilişkisini bırakabileceğinin sinyallerini vermeye başladı!
Instagram’da “Kadınlara belirli bir vücut ölçüsünün dikte edilmesi hiç adil değil. Bu ne fiziksel olarak ne de aklen sağlıklı. Ben bu algıyı değiştirmeye karar verdim. Bundan sonra vücudumu boş sebeplerle göstermeyeceğim, boş yere soyunmayacağım” şeklinde bir not paylaşan Lima; mesajını “Hadi gelin birlikte dünyayı değiştirelim” şeklinde bitirdi.
💜I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared in social media. Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me, when a friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body, then it made me think…. that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, how do I look? Was I going to be accepted in my job? And in that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/socialmedia/fashion etc imposed…. i thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that…. that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change….. I will not take of my clothes anymore for a empty cause…..💜✨ #Embraceyouself #natureisbeautiful #naturalissexy #LOVEYOU 💜✨
Instagram’da Victoria’s Secret hesabını da takip etmeyi bırakan Lima’nın; melek kanatlarını artık bu yeni amacı doğrultusunda kullanıp kullanmayacağı ise şimdilik belirsizliğini koruyor.
Adriana Lima; Victoria’s Secret markasıyla 1999 yılından beri çalışıyor.