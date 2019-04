Bu Bahar Denemek İsteyeceğiniz 4 Saç Rengi

View this post on Instagram

London, I’m coming for you! Excited to be in London on Tuesday March 20th to celebrate my #BillabongxSincerelyJules collection at Selfridges (400 Oxford Street, Hemsley and Hemsley cafe on 3) from 6:30-8:00pm! Come and spend time with me- swipe up the link in my stories for the invite! Can’t wait to meet my London fans! @billabongwomens @theofficialselfridges 🌵❤️