Ünlü İsimlerin Babalar Günü Mesajları

Babalar Günü‘nde ünlü isimlerin sosyal medya hesaplarında paylaştıkları birbirinden duygusal ve eğlenceli paylaşımlar kısa sürede beğeni yağmuruna tutuldu.

İşte o paylaşımlar:

CHRISSY TEIGEN ve JOHN LEGEND

CHRISSY TEIGEN ve JOHN LEGEND

Brunch with my boys!

chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

KIM KARDASHIAN

KIM KARDASHIAN ve KANYE WEST

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

Happy Father’s Day, Papa.

Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

GIGI HADID

GAL GADOT

JUSTIN BIEBER

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS ve DAVID BURTKA

CAMILA CABELLO

feliz dia de los padres al mejor papa del mundo 💜

camila (@camila_cabello)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

VICTORIA BECKHAM

VICTORIA BECKHAM ve DAVID BECKHAM

Like
Pin it
Tweet
+1
Paylaş
Like
Paylaş
Benzer Konular

1994 İstanbul doğumlu Müşra, Marie Claire Türkiye’de dijital içerik editörlüğü dışında; zamanını müzik yazarlığı, sevdiği konularda videolar çekmek, çizgi romanlar ve internet alışverişi ile geçiriyor. Karaokeden daha çok sevdiği bir şey varsa o da kırmızı ruj, lip gloss, Kate Moss ve İngiliz sokak stiline dair olan her şey…

Bunlar da hoşunuza gidebilir

  • MTV Film ve TV Ödülleri geçtiğimiz gece sahiplerini buldu.🌟 Bu yıl ilk kez canlı yayınlanmayan törenden öne çıkan görünümler için törenin öne çıkan görünüleri için ekranı sola kaydırın!👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻 #MTVAwards #MTVMovieAwards #Halsey #GEazy #Zendaya #BlackPanther #ChadwickBoseman #krisjenner #MichaelBJordan #KimKardashian #zendaya #chrispratt #marieclairetr
    0
  • Babalar Günü kutlu olsun💕 #marieclairetr #fathersday #babalargünü #davidbeckham #victoriabeckham #brooklynbeckham #romeobeckham #cruzbeckham #harperbeckham
    2
  • Tatil ruhu ☀️ #ReeseWitherspoon #marieclairetr @reesewitherspoon
    1
  • Herkese mutlu bayramlar! 💐💐 #marieclairetr
    2
  • Wonder Woman 2 filminin setinde görüntülenen Gal Gadot ve Chris Pine ikilisi; 80’ler etkili stilleri ile dikkat çekti.🌟 Özellikle Chris Pine’ın bel çantasına bayıldık!♥️ #galgadot #chrispine #wonderwoman #wonderwoman2 #dc #dceu #marieclairetr
    0
  • Kapak yıldızlarının Neslihan Atagül Doğulu ve Kadir Doğulu olduğu Haziran sayımızı profildeki linkten ücretsiz olarak hemen indirebilirsiniz!♥️👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻 #marieclairetr #bakmaoku #neslihanatagul #kadirdogulu #polaroidgözlükyakışır #appstore
    5
Sitemizden en iyi şekilde yararlanmanız için çerez kullanılmaktadır. Bu siteye giriş yaparak çerez kullanmayı kabul etmiş sayılırsınız. Daha fazla bilgi için