ÜNLÜ İSİMLERİN SOSYAL MEDYADAN ANNELER GÜNÜ MESAJLARI

Ünlü isimler, sosyal medya hesapları aracılığı ile Anneler Günü’nü kutlamayı ihmal etmedi.
İşte ünlülerden Anneler Günü mesajları:
Jennifer Lopez
Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mommy…You light up every room you are in… with your energy and joy… you make me laugh in a way no one else can and I am so grateful you are my mother. You are so much a part of all I am. You made me believe I could do anything and I wouldn’t be the woman I am today of it weren’t for you. I love you with all my heart. Happy Mother’s Day mommy!!! #thelupenator #whereallmydancingskillscomefrom #igetitfrommymama #unconditionallove #amotherslove❤ #youalsodrivemecrazybutiloveyou
Emily Ratajkowski
Rihanna
beautiful. sweet. strong. humble. gang. – @monica_fenty 💓💓💓 Happy Mother’s Day to my fav’ !!! sending love to all the mothers, the mothers to be, and the ones who stepped in to be mothers to those who can’t be with theirs today! God bless you not just today, but everyday for the thankless and selfless jobs that you do! You’re greatly appreciated!!
Blake Lively
Now THIS is how to spend a Mother’s Day—Thank you @Baby2Baby for introducing me to some incredible moms & kids who deserve the appreciation you showed them. Thank you to @Shutterfly for giving this Mother’s Day celebration and for donating enough money to buy 3 MILLION DIAPERS for babies in need. And thank you to the mamas I met, who are working through the limited opportunities they’ve been given to fight for a bright future for their children. Your love burns brightly and your babies are blessed to have you. Happy Mother’s Day. For the mamas. And #ForTheKids
Jessica Alba
Motherhood: it’s a doozy, isn’t it? Your world gets turned completely upside down. Everything you thought you knew about what was important is no longer. And all the things you once took for granted — like sleep, and sitting down to eat an actual meal — become the greatest luxuries. Little people change you. To love and need someone that much and have them love and need you just as much…it’s the best and hardest and most heartbreaking thing there is. I still can’t believe it, but my oldest baby is almost 10 years old. And you know what? She doesn’t need me in the same ways she once did. There goes that heartbreak again…but it’s true. The time we have with our little ones when they’re actually little is so fleeting. And it’s a reminder for me to be present and cherish every messy moment. Every tantrum, every tired cry, every bit of these days that sometimes feel like they’ll never end. Because the truth is, they will. As a first-time mother, I was still learning about this person I had become. And I felt like everything had to be just perfect. But these days, I’m ok if my baby cries a little bit…because I know he’ll be ok. And so what if the dishes pile up in the sink…and if my living room looks nothing like the Instagram post five seconds after I take the picture. It’s all ok. This Mother’s Day (and really, every day), I want to thank you for trusting us @honest to be a part of your journey. And I want to let you know that even if it doesn’t always feel like it, you’ve got this. It’s not gonna be perfect. But you’re an amazing mama. And that’s everything. xo. 😘❤✨
Cindy Crawford
Karlie Kloss
Nicole Kidman