92. Oscar Ödülleri Adayları Açıklandı!

Yılın en merakla beklenen dönemi geldi.
İşte 9 Şubat akşamı gerçekleşecek 92. Oscar Ödül Töreni öncesi sürprizlerle dolu 2020 Oscar Ödülü adaylıklarından öne çıkanlar…
En İyi Film
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“The Irishman”
“Parasite”
“1917”
“Marriage Story”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“Little Women”
“Ford v Ferrari”
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
En İyi Yönetmen
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Kathy Bats, “Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)
Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)
Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)
Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)
Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
En İyi Orijinal Senaryo
“Marriage Story”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Parasite”
“Knives Out”
“1917”
En İyi Film Müziği
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
En İyi Kısa Film (Animasyon)
“Daughter”
“Hair Love”
“Kitbull”
“Memorable”
“Sister”
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
En İyi Ses Miksajı
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
En İyi Ses Kurgusu
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker