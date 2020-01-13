92. Oscar Ödülleri Adayları Açıklandı!

Yılın en merakla beklenen dönemi geldi.

İşte 9 Şubat akşamı gerçekleşecek 92. Oscar Ödül Töreni öncesi sürprizlerle dolu 2020 Oscar Ödülü adaylıklarından öne çıkanlar…

En İyi Film

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

“Parasite”

“1917”

“Marriage Story”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Ford v Ferrari”

bombshell

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

marrıage story

En İyi Yönetmen

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

lıttle women

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”





En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu



Kathy Bats, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu



Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)





En İyi Orijinal Senaryo

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Knives Out”

“1917”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

En İyi Film Müziği

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

En İyi Kısa Film (Animasyon)



“Daughter”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı



The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

“Ford v Ferrari”

En İyi Ses Miksajı

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

En İyi Ses Kurgusu

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker