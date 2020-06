Gucci İnsanlar ve Gezegen İçin Olumlu Değişim Yaratacak

View this post on Instagram

“The fearlessness of this generation to express themselves gives me hope that a future of freedom and equality is possible,” @alessandro_michele. Introducing @gucciequilibrium which supports Gucci’s ongoing commitment to generate positive change for people and planet, and aims to inspire and unify a community of voices to join the conversations around topics that are increasingly critical in today’s world. #GucciEquilibrium’s new logos by artist @mp5art represent the interconnection between people and planet. Discover more on the new #GucciEquilibrium site through link in bio. #GucciCommunity #AlessandroMichele