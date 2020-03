Karamsarlık Yok!: COVID-19 Hakkındaki Pozitif Gelişmeler

View this post on Instagram

THIS IS NOT FAKE NEWS. After I posted this a few minutes ago, I got lots of comments that this is “fake news”. So I added all the sources on the next pages you can scroll through to see them. Although I believe we all have to be diligent and follow the guidelines set by local and federal government, it is equally important to put all this in perspective and see this for what it is. Life will go on. A great majority of people ( close to 99% of people who even get this disease ) And are treated FULLY RECOVER. Happiness, hope, calmness, tranquility, joy, are the best friends for your immune system. Anxiety is not. So please share these with people who are staying by themselves and are having anxiety in their own quite rooms. For accurate up-to-date information please see www.cdc.gov *chloroquine ( not chlorphenamine)