Evde Yapabileceğiniz Stres Gideren 3 Yüz Masajı Tekniği

One way to release grief, sadness, and allow the lungs to gather more breath all in a facial massage. It’s so vital at this time to take care of ourselves. It’s one of the only things we can control and have within our power to take some action on. I’ve felt frozen the last few days. Too empty to pop on here and offer any tutorials, guidance, or downloads. I had to sit during all of Alden’s naps and cry or zone out at a blank wall. That release and that stillness really filled me up. I allowed myself the space to be numb, to be in denial, to let fear bubble up to release. And now I have some wherewithal to pop on here and offer something that came so intuitively. Mostly, I needed this! So now I’m sharing it with you. Xx The lower half of the cheeks in Traditional Chinese Medicine are a map of our lungs. Often this area of the face can accumulate fluids and inflammation, especially if the jaw is really tight. That tension at the masseter and platysma muscles (jawline and back of jaw underneath earlobes) can be about clenching and holding back truth and your heart’s desires to communicate your needs and dreams. This short and sweet facial massage can be a wonderful way to tune into your body, tune into your heart, listen for your truth, release tension, allow the emotional body to let go of grief and sorrow. And *bonus* it melts the saggy jowels and drains inflammation for a slimmer face, more prominent jaw and cheekbones. Love you all. Breathe. Drink water and be nourished by whatever feels really good to your soul. If you don’t know what that is, just stare at a blank wall. It’ll come to you eventually. Sweatshirt by @mate_the_label