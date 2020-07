Farklı Fikirler Arayanlara 7 Eğlenceli Yaz Kombini Önerisi

View this post on Instagram

WE MADE A CHARI-TEE!! ☀️🍌🙃 Move over banana bread, for there is a new banana on the block! @thefrankieshop and I are hoping to inject some happiness and much missed vitamin D into your lives with this limited edition quaran-tee (ok thats my last dad joke). 100% of the proceeds of this sunny tank will go to @britishredcross and @americanredcross (a charity super close to my heart as it was founded by Saint Camille). However, it was important to us that this partnership was more about helping others than buying a new item of clothing. You can help by joining our sunshine chain: all you need to do is post a picture featuring the colour yellow using #LetTheSunChainIn. For each picture posted, we shall donate 1 dollar extra to the Red Cross. The tee will be available for limited time on @thefrankieshop’s website. BIG LOVE to all who take part and keep shining wherever you may be!