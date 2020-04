Georgia Fowler’dan Evde Yapabileceğiniz Spor Rutinleri

View this post on Instagram

Here’s a full body at home work out for ya all to keep moving from your lawn or living room! Sending my love and strength. 💪🏽🧡 Do 10 of each exercise and repeat on the other side, -Hip circles, & reverse direction -Isolated hip circles & reverse direction -Kick ups -Crunch to kick back Repeat on other leg -Hip thrust -Single leg swings with hips raised -Single leg pulses with hips raised -Single leg circles with hips raised & reverse direction Repeat on other leg -Single leg side raise -Side clam -Bottom foot raised clam -Heel Toe clam -Clam to kick back Repeat on other leg. -Side plank to twist & repeat on other side -Plank walk ups -Plank shoulder taps -Tricep pushup to upward dog to downward dog -Roll ups (articulating your spine) -Classic slow sit up -Slow Bicycles -Leg lower to needle -Toe touches with legs to sky -Scissor legs -Tricep slide backs in plank position -Svanasana 🙏🏼