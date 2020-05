Gucci Geleneksel Moda Takviminden Ayrılıyor

View this post on Instagram

4/6 • “That is why I decided to build a new path, away from deadlines that the industry consolidated and, above all, away from an excessive performativity that today really has no raison d’être. It’s a foundational act, audacious but necessary, that aims at building a new creative universe. A universe that essentialises itself in the subtraction of events and that oxygenates through the multiplication of sense.” @alessandro_michele writes in his diary, in an entry entitled ‘A New Creative Universe’ on May 2, 2020 in Rome. #AlessandroMichele Read the diary entries through link in bio.