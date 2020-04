Kaia Gerber Instagram’da Kitap Kulübü Kuruyor

View this post on Instagram

i know we are all feeling isolated right now, so I was trying to think of easy ways we can stay connected (beyond just scrolling) and decided i’m gonna start a book club. i read a lot on my own, but would love to be able to talk to you guys about it… so every week i’m gonna post a book to my stories and the following week i’ll jump on live (sometimes with a friend, writer, guest etc.) so we can all talk about the book that week! ♥️ i want to start with a new favorite I’m actually rereading right now: Normal People by Sally Rooney. download it, borrow it, order it if you can! let’s all meet here and talk next week 4/3 at 12pm PST