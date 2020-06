Kim Kardashian Markasının Yüzde 20’sini Sattı

View this post on Instagram

"I love the shade range of our Nude Crème Lipsticks, so launching glosses to match was a natural next step for KKW Beauty. I like to be creative with my nude lip looks so these glosses have become a mainstay in my makeup bag." – @kimkardashian 🤎 Shop the Nude Glosses at KKWBEAUTY.COM | Details: Nude 1 Gloss and Classic II Eyeshadow Palette #KKWBEAUTY