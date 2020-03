Bağışıklığı Güçlendiren Sıra Dışı 5 Şey

View this post on Instagram

Video by @gabrielegalimbertiphoto | The view outside of my office. Until 20 days ago, I hardly knew any of my neighbors. And many of them didn't know each other either. Now, we all workout together every day at 6:00pm. In the middle of the storm created by the coronavirus, with the sadness that affects every person these days, it's nice to see how people try to react. #coronavirus #covid19 #pandemic #milano #italy #workout