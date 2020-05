Devon Windsor’dan Tembel Kızlar İçin 15 Dakikalık Ev Sporu

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys! I read all your comments on my last workout vlog about how you wanted it in real time, so you could follow along with me! I am excited to share a 15 minute, no equipment needed abs and booty workout. I love this workout because who can't find 15 minutes out of there day? It is the perfect lazy girl workout! If you're looking to make this even longer I suggest doing this whole thing twice and then adding in some cardio. You could go for a walk, do burpees or jumping jacks! Hope this helps and you're all stating healthy! xx dev