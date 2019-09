Sosyal Medyadaki Gerçeklik Algısının Yeniden Doğuşu

View this post on Instagram

2016 was my year of realizing things. I found out that I am depressed. It started couple years ago when I noticed that my memories are kinda faded and my mood swings a little. I thought it is normal to stop enjoying some basic things in your life, that maybe I get older and ice-cream doesn't taste the same anymore. It rolled very slowly but one day I woke up and realized that I lost interest, nothing is exciting and I am becoming an unhappy grumpy woman. I was living my life but it was like a b&w movie. I am writing this because I feel terrible that I lost so much time, that I thought it is normal to stop experiencing things at their fullest. I wish someone told me that the hormonal pills I take for the past 7 years to treat PCOS can cause depression, that it's not me, it's the chemistry. I can't explain how amazing it is to get the harmony back. To be able to enjoy music, books, every minute. To simply know that everything is ok. And when you are happy, your body is too! 5/5 to mental health. ✌🏼